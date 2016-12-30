Tara Reid Reveals Her Father Has Died in Heartbroken Post: ‘He Was My Entire World’

Tara Reid‘s father Thomas Reid has died.

The 41-year-old actress shared the sad news on Friday, in a touching Instagram tribute.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” she wrote, captioning shot of the two of them embracing.

“He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength,” the actress continued. “He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard.”

She continued: “My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!”

Tara hashtagged the post “#RIPDADDYREID,” adding a tearful emoji.

Thomas, 76, was a teacher who operated a daycare center in Wyckoff, New Jersey, along with his wife Donna, 68. He’s survived by Donna, Tara and his three other children: son Tom, and twin siblings Colleen Marie and Patrick John.

Since finding breakout success in 1999’s American Pie, Tara has gone on to roles on the big and small screen — including 2001’s Josie and the Pussycats and a three-season arc on Scrubs.

She began her career with recurring role as a street-smart runaway on TV’s Days of Our Lives. Later a steamy turn as a trophy wife in 1998’s The Big Lebowski propelled her into such teen fare as 1999’s Cruel Intentions.

Recently, Tara has found sci-fi success as April Wexler in the popular Sharknado franchise. She’ll return to the role in 2017’s Sharknado 5… Earth 0.