Tara Reid Wigs Out at Red Carpet Premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets

Tara Reid has been known to make a statement on the red carpet before. And on Monday night, the 41-year-old American Pie actress once again turned heads — this time wearing a long blonde wig to the Hollywood premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets.

Posing for photographers at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, Reid was all smiles in the new ‘do — which she also wore during a photoshoot for A Book of Us magazine earlier in the day.

Her slim figure was on display too, wearing a midriff and cleavage-bearing black jumpsuit with peep-toe heels. She paired the ensemble with a black purse and a diamond heart-shaped necklace.

In July, the Sharknado 5 star opened up about the body shaming she’s experienced during her years in the spotlight.

“I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” she tlld E! News. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

Just had an AMAZING photoshoot with @abookof.us magazine 💜 #TaraXABookOFUs #Glamteam A post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Reid poured the passion she feels about the cause into her new movie Worthless, about the hazards of bullying. “Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with,” she says. “In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.”

“The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers

The actress also spoke out about bullying back in 2008, after unflattering bikini photos from a trip to the beach went up online.

“You know, it wasn’t really the pictures that hurt me. The comments hurt me. People wrote, ‘Look at that flabby old actress,’ ‘She used to be so hot,’ ‘She’s gross.’ It’s like, gosh, come on. I’m not fat,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’m 5’5″ and 105 lbs. I’m not too skinny. I’m not too fat. I’m always dieting. I fluctuate, like, 7 lbs. all the time,” she continued. “But I’d rather eat what I want and then have to be very good for a couple of weeks. That way you don’t really miss anything. It’s a seesaw.”

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits theaters Friday.