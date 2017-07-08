Tallulah Willis Opens Up About 'Staying Sober' and Battling an Eating Disorder: 'I Was a Malnourished String Bean'

Just days after her sister Rumer announced being six months sober, Tallulah Willis is opening up about her own struggles.

In a candid Instagram post, Willis, 23, captioned an old photo of herself smoking with a can of beer in hand, looking frail and thin. “3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul,” she wrote.

“However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.”

Willis, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — they are also parents to Scout, 25 — went on to thank the “powerful human beings” who helped drag her out of a hole she said was “so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earth’s magma core.”

Addressing the photo, she added, “I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far.”

To her 161,000 followers, she said, “I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years.”

On Friday evening, Rumer took to social media to publicly support her sister with a sweet Instagram post. “My beautiful Tallulah Belle I am so incredibly proud of you. Of your strength, your courage, your grace through all of uncomfortable moments and your commitment to yourself,” she wrote.

“3 years clean and sober is a massive achievement! The woman I have seen you become in the last 3 years has me in awe of you. You inspire me everyday. The way you have learned to love and accept all of the parts of yourself that you used to hide away is one of the most beautiful transformations I have had the honor to witness,” she continued. “I love you more than words can say my incredible baby sister.”

This is not the first time Willis has been outspoken about having an eating disorder. In 2014, opened up about her struggle with self-esteem in a frank video for Stylelikeu, undressing herself on camera as she explains how being the daughter of Hollywood royalty wasn’t always a fairy tale.

RELATED: Tallulah Willis Enters Treatment Facility After Demi, Bruce’s Ultimatum

“I’m diagnosed with body dysmorphia [because of] reading those stupid f—ing tabloids when I was like 13, feeling like I was just ugly, always,” she said in the video. “I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest?” The public scrutiny shaped Willis’s self-image, and at one point her weight dropped to just 95 lbs.

Her older sister Scout stepped in to help, and she started treatment. In January 2015, Willis said she was on the road to recovery: “I can say that I’m getting to that place where I’m starting to feel okay with myself, bit by bit.”

Meanwhile, her sister Rumer, 28, revealed on Sunday that she’s been sober for six months. The actress and one-time Dancing with the Stars champ shared her accomplishment on Instagram alongside a selfie, writing, “I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself.”