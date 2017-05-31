Proud Papa! Sylvester Stallone Celebrates as Daughter Sistine Graduates High School

Sylvester Stallone is one beaming father!

The actor’s second daughter with wife Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, graduated from Notre Dame High School in California over the weekend. The 18-year-old model was cheered on by her famous parents and sisters Sophia, 20, and Scarlet, 15.

“Our Sistine graduates!” Stallone, 70, captioned a picture on his Instagram. “Congratulations to a wonderful young lady!”

Sistine’s mom also used the occasion to congratulate her, posting a picture of the model smiling in the crowd along with a sweet message.

“Sistine’s graduation! You are hard-working, smart, and kind-always being a good person is what I am most proud of!” Flavin, 48, said, along with the hashtags goodness, compassionate and caring.

Stallone’s daughter has been in the spotlight recently after she and her sisters served as joint Miss Golden Globes at this year’s ceremony. The three helped hand out trophies at the telecast, as their parents proudly watched from the audience.

Last December, Sistine walked in Chanel’s annual Métiers d’Art show, as Vogue named her one of fashion’s fresh faces to watch. The model also appeared as part of Love‘s advent calendar, posing and strutting in black, lacy unmentionables for a new video.