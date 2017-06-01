WATCH: Susan Sarandon Stole WHAT From Set?!

Susan Sarandon has a practical approach when it comes to stealing from sets — take nothing too flashy, just the basics (And maybe some Prada).

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the Cannes Film Festival, the 70-year-old Oscar winner reveals the surprising parting gifts she last snagged from a set: “Underwear,” she says. And shoes.

“[I took] these shoes when I went to Milan,” she adds of the black and white Prada platform oxfords on her feet. “I think they really gave them to me, but I left with them.”

Sarandon admits this particular practice is a time-honored one among actors. “I think as an actor, you’re trained to take every condiment if you’re not paying for your hotel,” she says.

The Feud: Bette and Joan star also opens up about the last time that she laughed so hard that she cried — and it’s all thanks to her granddaughter, Marlowe Mae.

“My granddaughter is so hilarious,” she says. “She’s wild, she’s really articulate and she’s two. She laughs so deeply and with such abandon that every time I’m with her — she just kills me.”

Marlowe was born in 2014 to Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri Martino and her husband, Kyle Martino. The couple is also parents to seven-month-old son, Major James.

While in Cannes for the festival in May, Sarandon stunned on the red carpet as a L’Oréal Brand Ambassador and the face of Age Perfect skin care and hair color.