Readers Survey! Which Stars Would You Sit with at Your SAG Awards Fantasy Table?

People Staff
January 17, 2018 12:49 PM

It’s the typical conversation starter — but with a twist!

With the Screen Actors Guild Awards coming up on Sunday, Jan. 21, PEOPLE put together a fun poll to figure out who would sit at your dream table. All the nominees are for grabs in the movie and TV categories. Take a gander who’s up for an award and choose who you want at your table.

Maybe the charming Timothee Chalamet and his Lady Bird pal Saoirse Ronan can keep the laughs going as Allison Janney tells funny stories about the parrot in I, Tonya. Or Denzel Washington and Judi Dench can swap stories about their long careers in Hollywood.

Either way, take the poll below and plan the best dinner party yet!

The SAG Awards will air on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

