Superbad 10th Anniversary: Seth Rogen Says Jersey Shore Cast Got Phrase 'DTF' From Movie

It has been 10 years to the day since Superbad was unleashed in theaters, which makes the outrageous, scrappy, and endearing comedy — about two best friends (Jonah Hill and Michael Cera) trying to graduate high school with a bang — still 11 years too young to legally drink but old enough… to party.
To honor the occasion, Seth Rogen, who co-wrote the screenplay with Evan Goldberg and is one of the film’s stars, answered some fan questions on Twitter. (Why was “Panama” featured in the movie? Because “Bill Hader sang it as an improv and we put it in,” he explained.) And then he did something much less labor-intensive than throwing in a DVD and listening to a commentary track: He tweeted out an intriguing assortment of factoids about the movie.
For example, did you know Goldberg’s brother drew all the penises featured in Seth’s notebooks? Or that the big house party at the end of the movie was filmed “about half a block from the OJ murder house”? Or that Rogen’s mother came up the joke that McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) gets arrested for statutory rape?
You also should know that in addition to its impressive box office haul (almost $170 million worldwide) and 88 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes, Superbad is owed a tremendous catchphrase debt by the men and women of popular — and soon-to-be rebooted — MTV reality show. “The cast of Jersey Shore confirmed to me that the phrase ‘D.T.F’ or ‘Down To F—‘ is from Superbad,” Rogen tweeted.
Now you can know these things forever, because, you know, people don’t forget. Check out all of Rogen’s tweets below.
This article originally appeared on Ew.com