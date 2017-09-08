Super Size Me 2's Morgan Spurlock Goes 'Behind the Register' to Expose the Fast Food Industry from the Inside

A lot has changed since Morgan Spurlock’s gut-widening documentary Super Size Me put a face — and a waist — to the dangers of overeating fast food.

On the plus side, “there’s a lot more kale in the world,” he jokes to PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

But in his new sequel, Supersize Me 2: Holy Chicken, which premieres tonight at the festival, Spurlock is taking a closer look at how fast food works from behind the scenes, exposing how the health food craze he helped kick off is being turned against the consumer.

“The original Supersize Me was kind of all about fast food from the consumer perspective,” he says of the groundbreaking 2004 film, in which he sacrificed his own body — eating McDonald’s every day for a month as his health deteriorated — to prove the potentially fatal consequences of a fast food diet.

The sequel, however, “Is told much more from a corporate standpoint — from an industry standpoint — as I go behind the register in this film and open my own fast food restaurant,” he explains.

His new goal is to help people “understand why businesses make the choices they make, why they manipulate us the way they do [and] how they do that.”

It’s a mission, he says, that goes against our very instincts. “We want to believe that somebody has our best interests in mind, that they’re somehow out to protect us,” he says. “And nothing could be further from the truth.”