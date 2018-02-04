Eagles Superfan Will Smith Flaps His Wings Like an Eagle as He Gets Ready for the Super Bowl

Will Smith is ready for the Eagles to win Super Bowl LII!

In a silly video the 49-year-old “West Philadelphia, born and raised” star shared ahead of the big game on social media, Smith walks his fans through his exhaustive process of getting ready for Sunday’s championship.

The video begins as Smith wakes up to his alarm clock and immediately begins going through the everyday routines of his day — like taking a shower and and brushing his teeth with an electric toothbrush — with extreme diligence and focus.

Next, he opens up a closet and pulls out a duffle-bag filled with all the Eagles gear a fan could possibly need, which included a hat, a jersey and a keychain.

After he got suited up, Smith sat down on his couch to watch the experts weigh in on whether they thought the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles would walk away from the championship game victorious.

And while he let out a huge gasp when the first expert predicted the Patriots would win the big game, he let out a happy noise when a second expert revealed he thought the Eagles would win by 10 points.

But before Smith could be 100 percent ready for the game, there was one last thing he had to do: stand up on his couch and flap his wings like an eagle while letting out a mighty — and incredibly hilarious — bird noise.

“PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING! #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII,” he excitedly captioned the video.

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air live on NBC.