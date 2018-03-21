The Best #StupidQuestionsAboutMovies on Twitter: 'Why Wasn't There a Sequel to Titanic?'

Stephanie Petit
March 21, 2018 03:40 PM

They say there’s no such thing as a stupid question, but these just may qualify.

#StupidQuestionsAboutMovies was the subject the @SotallyToberHTs and @HashtagRoundup‘s Twitter challenge on Wednesday, and social media fanatics responded — so much that it became a trending topic hours later.

James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic has been the center of at least one major controversy over the years —  Jack totally could have fit on that headboard, despite what the movie’s stars say — and it also spurred some dumb queries on Twitter.

“Why wasn’t there a sequel to Titanic?” asked one participant, while another absentmindedly questioned, “What’s the name of the ship in Titanic?”

A fan of Channing Tatum‘s film Magic Mike, inspired by his days as a male stripper, wondered in another misunderstanding, “What kinda Magician is Mike in that movie?” (One commenter hilariously replied, “The kind that makes money disappear?”

The famous film series set in a galaxy far, far away also had fans pondering some major questions.

“Is Star Wars based on a true story?” asked one dumbfounded Twitter user.

Another inquired, “How did Darth Vader go to the bathroom?”

Actually…can we get George Lucas to answer that last one?

