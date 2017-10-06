Storm Reid Reveals the Best Piece of Advice Her Wrinkle in Time Costar Oprah Winfrey Gave Her

Talk about some expert advice!

A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid revealed the one piece of advice she got from costar Oprah Winfrey — and it’s just as wise as you might imagine.

“Ms. Oprah Winfrey gave me some advice to just always stay in the moment and don’t waste energy on negative things and put your energy into positive things in your life,” the 14-year-old tells PEOPLE Now. “I just try to remember that every day and keep on going.”

Reid makes her breakout performance in director Ava DuVernay’s upcoming Disney film, about an ordinary teenager named Meg (Reid) who is whisked on a cosmic adventure to find her missing scientist father (Chris Pine) with the help of three chimerical celestial beings.

Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon plays the beings that aid Reid’s character on her journey.

And while Reid admits that acting alongside such A-list stars was intimidating at times, she says the women welcomed her with open arms.

“They are all so humble and down to earth,” she says. “They just make me feel comfortable and they’re just regular women. Even though they have these big names they are regular people. I love them dearly.”

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9.