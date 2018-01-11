Steven Spielberg Thinks Oprah Winfrey Would Make 'An Absolutely Brilliant President'

Steven Spielberg is hopping on the Oprah Winfrey presidential train!

During an interview with The Guardian, the 71-year-old director enthusiastically shared he would absolutely endorse Winfrey, should she choose to run for president in 2020.

“I think Oprah Winfrey would make an absolutely brilliant president,” he said, adding that “If she declares, I will back her.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker — who directed Winfrey, 63, in The Color Purple — went on to say that even though the television icon didn’t have any political experience, he thought she’d have no problem rising to the challenge of governance.

“I think she’ll learn on the job the same way Bill Clinton learned – a former governor of Arkansas – or Barack Obama, a junior senator, learned on the job,” he added, calling her an “ambassador of empathy.”

“I’d much rather go for someone like Oprah Winfrey than a career politician,” he continued.

Spielberg isn’t the first celebrity to publicly support the idea of Winfrey running for president in 2020.

Following Winfrey’s powerful Golden Globes speech on Sunday, Meryl Streep told the Washington Post that she wanted “[Winfrey] to run for president.”

“I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice,” she added.

The 68-year-old actress doubled down on her support during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday by asking the television host, “Where do I send the check?”

However, Winfrey’s longtime friend Gayle King says the television icon has no plans to run for president right now.

“I absolutely don’t think her position has changed, I don’t,” King, 63, said of Winfrey, who has repeatedly denied a desire to run for office and told CBS This Morning in Oct. 2017, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

“I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think she is intrigued by the idea, I do think that,” King added. “I also know that after years of watching The Oprah Winfrey Show, you always have the right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it.”

She continued, “But listen, there are people saying they want to quit their jobs and be her campaign manager. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

Following Winfrey’s impassioned Golden Globes speech, her longtime partner Stedman Graham added fuel to the fire when he told the Los Angeles Times that “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

But according to King, Graham’s comments were in response to a different question he had heard.

“Stedman says that he thought the reporter said to him, ‘Would she make a good president?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely, she would.’ That’s how he interpreted the question,” King continued on CBS This Morning. “Cause this is the thing — Stedman would never so cavalierly say, ‘Absolutely she would do it’ or ‘It’s up to the people’ — he would never do that. I got emails from people being like, ‘Is he being strategic or is he being supportive?’ He is nothing but supportive. He would never just throw it out there like that.”

Winfrey supported King’s argument after the Golden Globes with her own comments to Bloomberg. Asked if she planned to run, she responded, “I don’t — I don’t.”