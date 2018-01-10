Steven Spielberg Reacts to Natalie Portman's Best Director Shade at the Golden Globes

Steven Spielberg is weighing in on Natalie Portman‘s viral moment from Sunday’s Golden Globes, where she took a shot at the lack of gender diversity in the best director category.

While presenting the best director award, the Jackie actress, 36, noted that the nominees were “all male” this year.

Asked how he felt about Portman’s quip, The Post director told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the National Board of Review awards gala, “There’s also a watershed happening right now, slowly, maybe not fast enough, for women directors.”

He added, “I mean you have [Wonder Woman director] Patty Jenkins. We have some amazing women that have come forward, you know Mudbound and Lady Bird. This is a pretty incredible year, and I think you’ll be seeing some nominations. I’m predicting at the Oscars this year for a woman director, if not several.”

Venturelli/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty

Speilberg called the moment “powerful” and “a watershed for women, a watershed for men, who will learn to listen or those who have been listening.”

Jenkins also spoke to ET about Portman’s comment. “What could you say? It made me laugh, and it made me smile,” she said.

“Look, it’s been a little glaring that women directors don’t get nominated so often and it is odd. Particularly when their films are being celebrated in every other way, so I thought it was interesting to highlight it. And what a difficult category to present without saying something about it, so she did it so perfectly,” Jenkins added.