Steven Spielberg Says the Next Indiana Jones Could Be a Woman

Steven Spielberg says he will consider introducing a female version of Indiana Jones once the upcoming fifth film is complete.

The director, 71, opened up about expanding the adventures of the iconic character once Harrison Ford hangs up his fedora and whip and that perhaps it was time for the character to take “a different form.”

“I have been very lucky to be influenced by women, several of whom I have just loved madly — my mom and my wife,” Spielberg told The Sun in an interview.

As for continuing the longlasting franchise, he said the fifth film “will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that.”

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that,” he added.

Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg in 2010 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Spielberg and Ford will be hard at work on the next Indiana Jones film, which is scheduled for release in 2020.

His decision to consider a female Indiana Jones comes despite the director previously saying in 2015, he could only think of one actor who could play the archaeologist.

“I don’t think anyone could replace Harrison as Indy, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen,” he said in an interview with Screen International posted on Screen Daily.

Rumors had been swirling that with Ford entering his mid-70s, the whip-toting archaeologist might be played by a new actor. But Spielberg made it clear no one – not even the highly suggested Chris Pratt – is in consideration.

“It’s certainly not my intention to ever have another actor step into his shoes in the way there have been many actors that have played Spider-Man or Batman,” the directed said definitively. “There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford.”