Steven Spielberg Takes Epic Selfie with Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Steven Spielberg commemorated a close encounter with some of his famous friends Thursday night with a star-studded selfie.

The Oscar winner, 70, put himself in front of the camera Thursday at The Post premiere in Washington D.C., directing a shot with his wife, Kate Capshaw, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Bob Odenkirk.

The group has earned over 40 Oscar nominations combined.

Wilson shared the pic on Instagram Friday, joking, “Looks like Steven has a future in selfies.”

Rita Wilson/Instagram

Earlier this week, Hanks opened up about what is was like working with Streep on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“You know what’s scary about Meryl? She comes in and does it just like everybody else does,” Hanks explained. “You’re expecting French horns before she enters the stage.”

Putting on a voice, he continued, “You expect a guy in livery to come out: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, the actress known as Meryl Streep.’ And she comes in and waves to the crew the way the royals used to.”

RELATED: Meryl Streep Says She ‘Dealt with Real Physical Violence’ — and That Cher Was There

In The Post, Spielberg takes a look back to the summer of 1971 when President Richard Nixon shattered norms by taking action to silence the media.

Thousands of pages of secret documents about the U.S. involvement in Vietnam, documenting from the end of World War II until 1967, were leaked to The New York Times, which began publishing them in a series that became known as the Pentagon Papers. Nixon responded to the leak by securing a court order that barred the newspaper from publishing after only a handful of stories were printed.

That’s where Spielberg’s film picks up as The Washington Post, headed by publisher Katherine Graham (Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), must grapple with whether to begin publishing the reports themselves — at the risk of garnering the same swift shut down, or worse, if the Nixon administration decided to make an example of them.

The Post hits theaters Dec. 22.