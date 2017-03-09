Stephen Dorff Sued for Allegedly Breaching Credit Agreement, Owes More than $800,000

Actor Stephen Dorff is allegedly in financial hot water.

The Backbeat star, his production company La Costa Productions and Fredonick, LLC are being sued by City National Bank, a commercial bank that operates in Los Angeles, for allegedly breaching a personal line of credit agreement, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the documents, as of Feb. 28, $805,963.23 is due and owed, which consists of the principal balance, along with interest and late charges. Dorff had entered into his first Personal Line of Credit Agreement (PLCA) “on or about Oct. 1, 2015,” according to papers. The papers also allege Dorff entered a second PLCA on or about Feb. 5, 2016, for the purposes of modifying the first, and the defendants failed to pay the entire balance under a third PLCA by Dec. 31, 2016.

Dorff most recently starred in Wheeler, where he plays a troubled country musician. However, the actor is probably best known for his roles in 1989’s The Power of One, 1998’s Blade and 2010’s Somewhere, which was directed by Sofia Coppola. He’s also known for his cameos in music videos, including Aerosmith’s “Cryin’ ” and Britney Spears’ “Everytime.”

La Costa Productions most recently produced 2012’s Brake, which starred Dorff. The film received lukewarm reviews, according to Metacritic and had a total domestic gross of just over $4,800, according to Box Office Mojo.