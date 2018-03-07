Stephen Colbert Helps Orchestrate That Sign From God Oprah Said She Needs for Presidential Run

Oprah Winfrey has gotten another huge endorsement for a 2020 presidential run: the man upstairs.

The A Wrinkle in Time star told PEOPLE last month that the only thing that could persuade her to run for office would be a sign from God that’s “so clear that not even I can miss it,” so Stephen Colbert staged some divine intervention.

During her Tuesday appearance on The Late Show, Winfrey received a visit from God himself, who appeared on the ceiling (via projection) of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

“I’m a huge fan,” the projection told her. When the 64-year-old TV personality reciprocated the compliment, God added, “Wow, Oprah knows who I am? I can’t wait to tell Jesus.”

God then turned to the issue at hand: convincing Winfrey to make a bid for the White House.

“I hear thou seeketh a sign? Well, is this clear enough?” God asked, pointing to a sign that simply read, “Run!”

“Well, all I can say, God, is that now ‘run’ is now a part of my exercise routine. I can tell you that,” Winfrey responded after laughing so hard she had to take a sip of water so she didn’t choke.

Just in case the projection didn’t get his point across, God then appeared wearing a “Oprah 2020” hat and t-shirt as well as holding signs and American flags.

“Oprah 2020! Yes she can!” God exclaimed.

“Lord, let me just say this to you,” Winfrey said. “It’s not something I’ve ever seen myself doing. It’s not the kind of job that you can have without fully devoting yourself to it 100 percent.”

“Have you seen this White House?” God asked in response. “Come on, Oprah. I had all this merch printed up. I put it on my wife’s credit card. She’s gonna kill me.”

Responded Winfrey, “God, take it from me, Oprah: It’s going to be okay. Everything’s going be okay. And I’m sure you’re going to find someone that you are just as inspired by in 2020.”

God’s final request? Adding the Bible to Winfrey’s book club selections, to which she promised, “I’ll work on that!”

In her PEOPLE cover interview, Winfrey revealed of being encouraged to vie for the country’s top office, “I went into prayer.’

” ‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Colbert The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Youtube

One thing that would be banned from the White House if Winfrey did run and win the presidency? Gum. The former talk show host discussed her “intense dislike” for the chewy substance with Colbert, explaining that it stemmed from when her grandmother would stick gum around the house so she could chew it again. As a child, Winfrey would sometimes bump into the dried wads.

“I had it barred at my offices. Nobody is allowed,” she explained. “But when I go out into the world, I can’t bar it. I have no powers there.”

Winfrey added, “Everybody I work with knows this. Do not chew gum in front of me.”