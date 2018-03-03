From Tense Run-Ins to Surprise Smooches: Stars' Most Awkward Award Show Stories
Sometimes, being invited to one of the industry’s most illustrious and famous nights is really just … awkward
1 of 11
SAOIRSE RONAN'S MOTHER CONFRONTED GEORGE CLOONEY ON THE RED CARPET …
Ronan, who earned her third Oscar nomination for Lady Bird, remembers her very first Academy Awards experience (back in 2008) for the simple fact that her mother yelled at George Clooney on the red carpet.
"All I remember from the night, out of the whole experience, was me doing an interview and being in the foreground of this camera shot going on, 'Oh, it's so great to be here!' and my mum was in the background, and she had this dress that had a long train and George Clooney was stood on the train and didn't realize," Ronan recounted to Jimmy Kimmel.
Ronan's mother decided to take matters into her own hand, and began tapping Clooney on the shoulder, but he wouldn't turn around — even after she attempted to pull her train out from underneath him. "Eventually, he just sort of, like, got out of the way," Ronan said, "and she came up to me afterwards and was like, 'You'll never believe what just happened to me. You'll never believe what George Clooney's done to me.'"
2 of 11
... AND ALMOST MADE HER MISS THE CEREMONY
For her next nomination (in 2016 for her performance in Brooklyn), Ronan's mother caused yet another memorable mishap. "We were out in the main area … where there is a bar. We weren't necessarily having a drink at that time, but we were chatting away to everyone," Ronan said. However, even though they saw people lining up for the start of the show, the pair kept talking … until they heard an announcement that the awards were about to start.
"They locked the door, and we were outside and we had to run in. We almost missed the opening monologue and we like, barely made it in," she recalled, laughing. For the record: Ronan plans on taking her mother to the Oscars yet again this year, so hopefully things will go a little bit smoother for her.
3 of 11
EMMA STONE GOT CAUGHT IN AN AWKWARD THREE-WAY HUG
It's the facial expression seen around the world: After Damien Chazelle won best director at the 2017 Golden Globes, his star, Emma Stone, went to hug him in celebration. Of course, Chazelle was more interested in hugging his fiancée, Olivia Hamilton, which meant that Stone's arm got trapped between the two of them, leaving Stone to truly capture the awkwardness of that moment on her face.
4 of 11
DAVE CHAPPELLE SAVED RYAN GOSLING FROM AN AWKWARD BACKSTAGE MOMENT …
At the 2016 Academy Awards, Ryan Gosling was one of the first presenters onstage after host Chris Rock finished his monologue. So, when Rock came off the stage, he came face to face with a panicked Gosling, who didn't know what to say.
"He came off after his monologue — and I think what you want to see in that moment is a friend — but he saw me … the disappointment in his eyes was palpable," Gosling recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I didn't hear the monologue because I was traveling through the bowels of the building, so I didn't know what to say. We were just staring at each other."
Thankfully, "Dave Chappelle was standing behind me and saved us both from this awful situation. He just moved me aside … Chris Rock was like, 'Oh, thank god.'"
5 of 11
AND GOSLING GOT CAUGHT LAUGHING DURING THE BEST PICTURE MIX-UP THE FOLLOWING YEAR
Everyone remembers the great Envelope Mix-Up of 2017, and one of the most unforgettable images from that exact moment was Gosling, laughing behind his hand onstage, while producers from both La La Land and Moonlight attempted to make sense of the moment.
"I thought someone had been hurt," Gosling explained of his secretive giggling on The Graham Norton Show. "The way everyone was talking amongst themselves, it felt like someone had a heart attack or worse. It felt like someone was in danger, and then I found out that they had just read the wrong name."
6 of 11
ANDREW GARFIELD RUINED GOSLING'S GOLDEN GLOBES SPEECH FOR A JOKE
Both Garfield and Ryan Reynolds were nominated opposite Gosling for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes, but nobody noticed the winner's speech when the two losers were spotted kissing in the audience.
"It was a ridiculous thing," Garfield recounted of the liplock's spur-of-the-moment inspiration to Graham Norton. "I said to Ryan Reynolds, 'If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.' … The plan was for him to move towards his wife, and then last minute, lean towards me. And then he didn't win, much to our disappointment, so I said, 'We could just still do it,' and he was game. I love that it's so deep in the background that you really have to look for it."
7 of 11
ANNA KENDRICK ACCIDENTALLY SNUBBED BEYONCÉ
"I know everybody is, but I'm obsessed with Beyoncé. And I walked past Beyoncé at one point and because I'm not worthy I did not look at her," she told Conan O'Brien of her surprise meeting with the Queen Bey at the 2014 Grammys.
"I thought it's once in a lifetime just do it, I went back and I was like 'I'm so sorry to do this, I just wanted to meet you. You're such an inspiration,'" Kendrick recalled. "And she stood up — she was so nice — and she points to JAY-Z and says, 'We just watched you in the Kennedy Show Honors. You're so great, you're so cute in your little red dress,' and she saw I had a little red dress, which means she actually watched it! Or it means I had a stroke and I imagined the whole thing."
8 of 11
JENNIFER LAWRENCE THREW UP IN FRONT OF MILEY CYRUS
Though the Oscar winner admits that she mostly skips out on post-show bashes, she and her best friend decided to go to an afterparty following the 2014 Academy Awards. However, that may not have been the best decision she could have made: "There’s this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party — if you get invited, you’re like, you know, super-important,” Lawrence remembered on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “And I puked, on his porch. I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I’m puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together.’”
9 of 11
JACK NICHOLSON WAVED AT KEIRA KNIGHTLEY FROM THE STAGE
Knightley earned her first Oscar nomination at the age of 20, for Pride and Prejudice. And while she was disappointed that she couldn’t drink at the events, she was pretty excited that her seatmate was none other than Jack Nicholson. "He gave me a running commentary the whole way through. It was absolutely amazing," she told Kimmel.
"And then when he was presenting, I think it was Best Picture, he said, 'Right, I'm going to go up to present and I'm going to wave to you backstage," and I was like, 'Yeah, okay,' he absolutely did. I could see backstage and I could see him there, [waving]."
10 of 11
ANNE HATHAWAY IS STILL EMBARRASSED BY HER OSCAR GOWN
While recounting to Jimmy Fallon an awkward moment where her teleprompter broke while she was giving a speech honoring Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar winner revealed that she has a sliding scale for embarrassment. "If you think about embarrassment, on a scale of one to 10, one is just being a person walking down the street and 10 is — for me — co-hosting the Oscars. Which, by the way, is only tied with being honored to accept an Oscar while wearing a dress that I knew made it look like my nipples were erect."
When Fallon mentioned that he "forgot about that dress," Hathaway joked, "I can't forget about it. It haunts me still."
11 of 11
AMY ADAMS PHOTOBOMBED AMY SCHUMER OUT OF JEALOUSY
Everyone loves the Stranger Things cast — and that includes Amy Adams. So, when the cast of the hit Netflix show started calling for "Amy" at the 2017 Golden Globes, she was thrilled — until she found out that she wasn't the "Amy they were after."
"I was like, 'Oh my god!' and it was Amy Schumer," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "So I photobombed the picture, and I felt better." Hey, she still has a picture with the Stranger Things kids either way!
