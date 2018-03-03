From Tense Run-Ins to Surprise Smooches: Stars' Most Awkward Award Show Stories

SAOIRSE RONAN'S MOTHER CONFRONTED GEORGE CLOONEY ON THE RED CARPET …

Ronan, who earned her third Oscar nomination for Lady Bird, remembers her very first Academy Awards experience (back in 2008) for the simple fact that her mother yelled at George Clooney on the red carpet.

"All I remember from the night, out of the whole experience, was me doing an interview and being in the foreground of this camera shot going on, 'Oh, it's so great to be here!' and my mum was in the background, and she had this dress that had a long train and George Clooney was stood on the train and didn't realize," Ronan recounted to Jimmy Kimmel.

Ronan's mother decided to take matters into her own hand, and began tapping Clooney on the shoulder, but he wouldn't turn around — even after she attempted to pull her train out from underneath him. "Eventually, he just sort of, like, got out of the way," Ronan said, "and she came up to me afterwards and was like, 'You'll never believe what just happened to me. You'll never believe what George Clooney's done to me.'"