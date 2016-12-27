'Devastated' Mark Hamill, Star Wars Alums and More Stars React to Carrie Fisher's Death

Saddened costars and friends are mourning the death of beloved actress and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.
Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died Tuesday morning, her family confirmed in a statement PEOPLE.
“Devastated,” wrote her Star Wars costar Mark Hamill, sharing a photo of the two of them — as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in the hit franchise. “No words.”
He lead the pack of tributes from the Stars Wars family — which also included Clones Wars voice actor James Arnold Taylor and Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the films.
“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing,” Williams wrote. “She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”
“There are no words for this loss,” said Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca on screen. “Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”
“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t,” said Anthony Daniels — the actor who portrayed the droid C-3PO. “In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”
“I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie’s passing,” wrote Dave Prowse — the actor behind Darth Vader’s mask in the original trilogy. “She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world.”
I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016
Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016
“Now one with the Force,” said Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, sharing a photo of he and Fisher from when he had played an Ewok in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. “Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies.”
There were those who simply sent love — including William Shatner who wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our bantering. A wonderful talent and light has been extinguished.”
“Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world,” wrote Bette Midler.
Added Ellen DeGeneres, “[She] was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone.”
May spoke about Fisher’s frankness with mental health awareness — including Margaret Cho who wrote, “We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she’d want you to be. Rest in paradise.”
Some — like Mara Wilson and Sarah Paulson — recounted their stories of Fisher.
Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met. She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet.
“She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest, and sweetest person I ever knew,” wrote Stephen Fry. “A Crushing blow to lose.”
Previous costars spoke out.
Goodnight, Sweet Princess. Thank you for so many happy memories, your heroics, your art and your friendship…… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 27, 2016
Other stars — from Rosie O’Donnell to Diane Warren to Josh Gad — appeared to just be in shock.
Comedian Kathy Griffin gave a nod to Fisher’s frank sense of humor, joking that Fisher would have hated the attention — likely saying “Ugh, will everybody stop all of this?”
“No, let us gush, you just have to take it,” Griffin said.
And there were obviously Star Wars quotes flowing.
Perhaps the saddest tribute of all? That from the account portraying her beloved service dog, Gary.
Fisher is survived by mother Debbie Reynolds and only child Billie Lourd.
Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Lourd:
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”