'Devastated' Mark Hamill, Star Wars Alums and More Stars React to Carrie Fisher's Death

Saddened costars and friends are mourning the death of beloved actress and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died Tuesday morning, her family confirmed in a statement PEOPLE.

“Devastated,” wrote her Star Wars costar Mark Hamill, sharing a photo of the two of them — as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in the hit franchise. “No words.”

He lead the pack of tributes from the Stars Wars family — which also included Clones Wars voice actor James Arnold Taylor and Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the films.

“I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing,” Williams wrote. “She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”

No words. We love you @carrieffisher forever our Princess. May God bless you as richly as you blessed us #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/1UNsWOEKuW — James Arnold Taylor (@JATactor) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

“There are no words for this loss,” said Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca on screen. “Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”

“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t,” said Anthony Daniels — the actor who portrayed the droid C-3PO. “In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

“I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie’s passing,” wrote Dave Prowse — the actor behind Darth Vader’s mask in the original trilogy. “She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world.”

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family…

DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo…

Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

“Now one with the Force,” said Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, sharing a photo of he and Fisher from when he had played an Ewok in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. “Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies.”

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

There were those who simply sent love — including William Shatner who wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our bantering. A wonderful talent and light has been extinguished.”

“Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world,” wrote Bette Midler.

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016

Thoughts & prayers for #CarrieFisher 's friends & family. We've lost another icon. Hoping 2017 will be a better year for everyone. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P.

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Dear #carrieFisher every time an artist is born the world gains everytime we lose an artist the world loses! R.I.P pic.twitter.com/EqO46xiLIQ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Added Ellen DeGeneres, “[She] was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone.”

May spoke about Fisher’s frankness with mental health awareness — including Margaret Cho who wrote, “We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she’d want you to be. Rest in paradise.”

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero – not only in the stars – but here on Earth as well. 💔 — Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016

One of the worlds biggest mental health activists has gone – we owe her a great deal of appreciation for her openness #CarrieFisher — DavidBraniff-Herbert (@the_dbh) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher spoke bravely &candidly about addiction and mental illness in a way I've seen few do at such a public level. Thank you. — Rachel Fisher (@TheRachelFisher) December 27, 2016

Carrie's Fisher's brutally honest humor made dealing with addiction just a little bit easier. — Jack Burditt (@jackburditt) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher's life was a triumph. RIP to a mental health hero. — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher, as well as being a screen legend, did as much to end mental health stigma as anyone. Her candid bravery comforted millions. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 27, 2016

Some — like Mara Wilson and Sarah Paulson — recounted their stories of Fisher.

I met Carrie Fisher at a premiere once. She was kind and gracious, had her daughter with her. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

She had suffered with mental illness and was a product of Hollywood, had a mind that moved a bit too quickly, loved to play with words. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly…❤️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

“She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest, and sweetest person I ever knew,” wrote Stephen Fry. “A Crushing blow to lose.”

Previous costars spoke out.

"Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic – Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies." — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) December 27, 2016

Goodnight, Sweet Princess. Thank you for so many happy memories, your heroics, your art and your friendship……

KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 27, 2016

Other stars — from Rosie O’Donnell to Diane Warren to Josh Gad — appeared to just be in shock.

Not Carrie Fisher. Just. Not. Carrie Fisher. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 27, 2016

NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Not Carrie Fisher!!!!!! Damn!!!!!!! 💔😪😪🙏🏼for her family & friends (oh Ms Debbie Reynolds so sorry) #RIPCarrieFisher — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Comedian Kathy Griffin gave a nod to Fisher’s frank sense of humor, joking that Fisher would have hated the attention — likely saying “Ugh, will everybody stop all of this?”

“No, let us gush, you just have to take it,” Griffin said.

Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"

Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016

And there were obviously Star Wars quotes flowing.

I am one with The Force. The Force is with me. I am one with The Force. The Force is with me. I am one with The Force. The Force is with me. — Kimya Dawson (@mrskimyadawson) December 27, 2016

Perhaps the saddest tribute of all? That from the account portraying her beloved service dog, Gary.

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Fisher is survived by mother Debbie Reynolds and only child Billie Lourd.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”