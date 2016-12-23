Star Wars Costar Mark Hamill Leads Prayers for Carrie Fisher Following Heart Attack During Flight

Stars have come out in force to offer prayers for Carrie Fisher‘s recovery after the actress suffered a massive heart attack during a flight on Friday.
Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to a local hospital.
The Los Angeles Times reports that Fisher is in critical condition.
Since the news of her heart attack spread across social media, stars have taken to Twitter to wish Fisher a quick recovery.
Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, brother to her Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, wrote, “As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher.”
Actress Anna Akana was perhaps the first to wish the star well after claiming on Twitter that she actually witnessed Fisher’s health emergency, writing, “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.”
Another Star Wars costar, Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the classic films, tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now..”
William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on Star Trek, also wished his fellow sci-fi star well, writing, “I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.”
But prayers for the actress have come from every corner of Hollywood, with comedians like Margaret Cho to A-list actresses like Christina Applegate tweeting their support.
Fisher recently published a memoir, The Princess Diarist, about her time on the set of the iconic first Star Wars film.
She previously starred in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, that was also turned into a book and HBO special. It details her past struggles with alcohol and drugs including LSD, pills and cocaine. She has also been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
The actress shares one daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with ex Bryan Lourd.