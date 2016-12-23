Star Wars Costar Mark Hamill Leads Prayers for Carrie Fisher Following Heart Attack During Flight

Stars have come out in force to offer prayers for Carrie Fisher‘s recovery after the actress suffered a massive heart attack during a flight on Friday.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to a local hospital.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Fisher is in critical condition.

Since the news of her heart attack spread across social media, stars have taken to Twitter to wish Fisher a quick recovery.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, brother to her Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, wrote, “As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher.”

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Actress Anna Akana was perhaps the first to wish the star well after claiming on Twitter that she actually witnessed Fisher’s health emergency, writing, “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.”

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Another Star Wars costar, Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the classic films, tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now..”

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on Star Trek, also wished his fellow sci-fi star well, writing, “I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.”

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

But prayers for the actress have come from every corner of Hollywood, with comedians like Margaret Cho to A-list actresses like Christina Applegate tweeting their support.

So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and love for @carrieffisher You can't leave us yet! May the force be with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 23, 2016

#CarrieFisher's had a heart attack; hope and pray she recovers soon. Quick witted, hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 23, 2016

We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016

My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!🙏🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2016

I'm devastated. Everyone send their prayers to my good friend @carrieffisher – I know she'll pull through. @LourdBillie @DaveMirkin — Michael Rosenbaum (@mrosenbaum711) December 23, 2016

2016, back away from @carrieffisher — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

Sending love to Carrie Fisher 💜 — katie featherston 📎 (@katiedianne) December 23, 2016

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Carrie Fisher — Maitland Ward Baxter (@MaitlandWard) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

Sending my ❤️ and 🙏 to my friend Billie Lourd whose mom @carrieffisher suffered a heart attack today. Best wishes for a safe recovery. xoxo — Whitney Meyer (@itswhitneymeyer) December 23, 2016

Fisher recently published a memoir, The Princess Diarist, about her time on the set of the iconic first Star Wars film.

She previously starred in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, that was also turned into a book and HBO special. It details her past struggles with alcohol and drugs including LSD, pills and cocaine. She has also been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The actress shares one daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with ex Bryan Lourd.