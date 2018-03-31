Jennifer Garner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More Stars Buyout Theaters for Love, Simon

Love, Simon is taking over hometown theaters across the country!

Jennifer Garner and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are just a few of the stars buying out theaters in their hometowns for free screenings of Love, Simon.

On Wednesday, Garner, who stars in the film alongside Josh Duhamel and Nick Robinson (playing Simon), shared the news that she’d bought out a theater in her native, Charleston, West Virginia.

“I’m so happy and proud to be a part of @lovesimonmovie and want to share it with my hometown. Hey Charleston, West Virginia– how about letting me treat you to a special night at the movies?” she wrote in the caption. “This SATURDAY only, 6:55PM, FREE screening. Just show up! Tell your friends. Other nitty gritty details are above on the slides. ⬆⬅ I #LOVESIMON. You will, too. Love, Jen. 🌈 #thisonesonme #LGBTQinWV❤#alwaysamountaineer.”

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson did the same in his native Simi Valley, California, earlier this week.

“LISTEN UP! Me & @justinmikita have been so inspired by all of these hometown buyouts of LOVE, SIMON (we’re looking at you @nph & @mattbomer),” he wrote on Instagram. “That we decided to do one in @justinmikita’s hometown of Simi Valley, CA. So grab a friend and come see LOVE, SIMON tomorrow night on us! Swipe left for ticket info! ❤🏳️‍🌈 #equality

Other stars are following suit, including Benj Pasek, Andrew Rannells, screenwriter Martin Gero, as well as Kristen Bell, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Oakley, Joey Graceffa and Matt Bomer.

Garner and Duhamel play parents to high school student Simon, played by Nick Robinson, who struggles to tell his loved ones he’s gay. The film is based on Becky Albertalli’s book Simon vs. the Homo sapiens Agenda.

The actors recently sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the emotional weight of the film and the impact it’ll leave on moviegoers.

“I hope that it’s inclusive, first and foremost,” Robinson, 22, said. “That people feel respected, represented as much as they can and that it is a fun way to spend a couple of hours.”

“We want to be entertaining. We want anyone who sees it to have a good time, and they should,” Garner, 45, said. “I think it’s a really fun comedy that anyone should connect to.”

“So many times these movies are heavy-handed in some way or preachy, I never felt that from this,” said Duhamel, 45. “I think that that’s really why it works. I think that if there’s a message, it’s that it’s not that big of a deal if you’re lesbian, gay, straight, trans, whatever, you’re still a human being. We don’t have to make a huge deal of it. What I love about this movie is it’s not heavy-handed, it’s light and at the end of the day we’re just human beings, trying to exist.”