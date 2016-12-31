The Friends and Other Stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Will Join at Legendary L.A. Cemetery

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be buried among many other famous stars at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
Reynolds’s son and Fisher’s younger brother Todd Fisher told ABC’s 20/20 that he is planning a joint service with Billie Lourd, 24, his niece and Fisher’s daughter. According to Todd, his mother and sister will be buried “among friends,” at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She later died that following Tuesday in the hospital. Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.
These friends include Bette Davis, Reynolds’s onscreen mother in the 1956 drama A Catered Affair, as well as Reynolds’ dear friend Liberace. Michael Jackson‘s funeral was held there in 2009, but he was buried at Forest Lawn’s larger location in Glendale, California.
Other late stars who were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills include:
- Lucille Ball, the TV icon who made the world fall in love with her on I Love Lucy, whose ashes were initially located here until Lucie and Desi Jr. decided to place their mother’s ashes in her hometown of Jamestown, New York, in 2002.
- Harriet MacGibbon, better known as Mrs. Drysdale in hit sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies.
- John Wooden, the acclaimed UCLA basketball coach known for his dominant team and inspiring words.
- Forrest Tucker, also known as Sgt. O’Rourke in the TV show F-Troop. He also appeared in nearly 100 movies and TV shows.
- George Raft, the actor who starred as a mobster alongside Marilyn Monroe in the 1959 comedy classic Some Like It Hot.
- Freddie Prinze, the Latino stand-up comedian and Chico and the Man star, who is also the father of actor Freddie Prinze Jr.
- Albert Broccoli, the producer behind beloved movies of the James Bond franchise.
- Morey Amsterdam, the character actor best known as Buddy on The Dick Van Dyke Show.
- Isabel Sanford, who played the wife of George Jefferson in the hit 1970s sitcom The Jeffersons.
- Ann Harding, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 1930 for her performance in the film Holiday.
- Rod Steiger, the Academy Award-winner, known for his roles in , The Pawnbroker, Oklahoma! and In the Heat of the Night, among others.
- Sandra Dee, a teen icon in the ’50s and ’60s, who later became known for her mention in the popular Grease musical song, “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”
- Michael Clarke Duncan, the powerful — in both stature and skill — actor who stole hearts as the friendly giant alongside Tom Hanks in the drama The Green Mile.
- McLean Stevenson, the comic actor known as Colonel Henry Blake in the popular show M*A*S*H.
- Lou Rawls, the Grammy winner who crooned his way to fame with hits like “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” and “Lady Love.”
- Andy Gibb, the youngest brother in the Bee Gees, who also had several solo hits like “Shadow Dancing” and “Everlasting Love.”
- Tom Bosley, who played Howard Cunningham in the beloved 1950s sitcom Happy Days.
- Buster Keaton, the silent film star who was at the helm of films including The General, The Navigator and Sherlock Jr.
- Marty Feldman, who was Gene Wilder’s right-hand man as the hunchback in Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy Young Frankenstein.
- Bob Kane, the comic who brought Batman to life in the 1930s.
- John Ritter, best known as Jack Tripper in Three’s Company and later, as the strict patriarch in the early 2000s sitcom 8 Simple Rules.
- Steve Allen, regarded as the first talk show host as he was the inaugural host of The Tonight Show in 1959.
- Paul Walker, who starred in the Fast & Furious film franchise until his tragic death.
- David Carrandine, the actor who starred in the Kung Fu and made several appearances as the title role in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films.
- Brittany Murphy, who became famous — and adored — for her role as Tai in Clueless and went on to star in other films, including Uptown Girls and Eminem’s 8 Mile, among others.
- Ricky Nelson, the chart-topper who was popular for hits like “Fools Rush In” and “Hello, Mary Lou.”
- Jack Soo, the comic actor best known as Detective Nick Yemana in the popular 1970s sitcom Barney Miller.
- Gene Autry, the singing cowboy known for his roles in countless Western films from the 1930s-1950s.
- Bob Barker, the beloved and longtime game show host of The Price Is Right is not dead — but his grave stone is prepared at the legendary cemetery.