The Friends and Other Stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Will Join at Legendary L.A. Cemetery

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be buried among many other famous stars at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Reynolds’s son and Fisher’s younger brother Todd Fisher told ABC’s 20/20 that he is planning a joint service with Billie Lourd, 24, his niece and Fisher’s daughter. According to Todd, his mother and sister will be buried “among friends,” at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She later died that following Tuesday in the hospital. Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.

These friends include Bette Davis, Reynolds’s onscreen mother in the 1956 drama A Catered Affair, as well as Reynolds’ dear friend Liberace. Michael Jackson‘s funeral was held there in 2009, but he was buried at Forest Lawn’s larger location in Glendale, California.

Other late stars who were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills include: