Star Wars: Gwendoline Christie on Going ‘Deeper’ with Captain Phasma in The Last Jedi

Captain Phasma may finally get to show why she’s the shiniest of Stormtroopers in The Last Jedi.

The character is back with a vengeance in Episode VIII and literally ready to fight. Phasma’s signature armor “was redesigned and made for movement,” says Gwendoline Christie, the 6-foot-3 Game of Thrones knight who has a gift for playing towering fighters. “It has been completely made-to-measure for me, and every part of my body, to make it as flexible as possible.”

That change is already clear in The Last Jedi scenes of Phasma’s rematch with her nemesis Finn (John Boyega), who forced her to shut down the shields to Starkiller Base near the end of The Force Awakens. Phasma moves fast and fierce.

But this time, Christie hints that the audience will see more of what’s under all that chrome in a “deeper” side of Phasma (could the character simply be a misunderstood phantom menace?).

“The dark side has very little humanity and empathy, so I’m looking forward to seeing the human [in Phasma],” she says.

Will we see the actual human in Phasma, with Christie unmasked on screen? That’s difficult to see since always in motion the future is.

The Last Jedi is now in theaters.