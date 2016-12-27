Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Mourns 'Monumental Loss' of Carrie Fisher

Star Wars’ newest heroine is paying tribute to the galaxy’s most famous princess.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is offering her condolences following the death of Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, 60, on Tuesday.

“Devastated at this monumental loss,” Ridley, 24, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

Ridley and Fisher costarred in the Force Awakens, with Fisher reprising her role as Princess Leia. During the run-up to the film’s premiere, the actresses spoke about the importance of portraying strong female leads.

“Well, obviously Princess Leia and Carrie are a source of inspiration for girls for the past 30 years,” said Ridley at a Los Angeles press conference. “I’m definitely not quite there yet but I hope Rey will be something of a girl power figure.”

Fisher also spoke to Ridley about her “sex symbol” status, warning the actress to remain in control of her own image. “You should fight for your outfit,” Fisher told Ridley in Interview Magazine. “Don’t be a slave like I was.”

Since her death, other members of the famous franchise have paid tribute to Fisher’s life and legacy, including Star Wars creator George Lucas and her Star Wars costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, who played Han Solo and Luke Skywalker respectively.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” Ford said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely … My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Hamill was speechless about the heartbreaking news of Fisher’s death: “No words #Devastated,” the actor tweeted alongside a photo of the two during their Star Wars years.