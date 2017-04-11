The Last Jedi Launches New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Charity Contest

“The belonging you seek is not behind you — it is ahead.”

Actually, Maz, it’s both. And don’t forget the present.

The cast of The Last Jedi has launched the latest version of the Star Wars “Force for Change” charity fundraiser with a new “Past, Present and Future” campaign aimed at celebrating the galactic saga’s 40th anniversary.

None other than the last Jedi themselves, Luke Skywalker and Rey (a.k.a. Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley) appeared on Good Morning America to announce the contest — with a little awkwardness built in for fun.

Hey, it was always a little weird between Yoda and Luke, too. The master always torments the apprentice.

Starlight Children’s Foundation is the newest beneficiary of the “Force For Change” initiative, with money going to the charity’s efforts to bring entertainment, games, and boosted spirits to young patients at more than 700 hospitals and clinics.

Here are the themed prizes being raffled off to donors this time:

Past – A stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives & the Skywalker Ranch in Marin, California, and a personal screening of Star Wars: A New Hope

Present – Winners will attend The Last Jedi premiere and after party

Future – A visit the set of the young Han Solo movie in London with a cameo appearance as a background extra.

Grand Prize – The winner of this will receive all three prizes above.

The contest runs from April 11 to May 11, with a new winner being randomly selected from the pool of donors at the end of each week. The grand prize will be awarded at the very end.

Ever since “Force for Change” launched in 2014 to harness the power of the Star Wars fandom, it has raised millions of dollars in support of programs such as UNICEF Kid Power, the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The new contest begins today. Go to Omaze.com/StarWars to chip in for a good cause and enter the chance to win.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com