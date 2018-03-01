Stan Lee Says He Was Robbed of $1.4 Million Days Before Revealing Battle with Pneumonia: Report

Stan Lee‘s money continues to mysteriously vanish.

The Marvel legend, 95, reportedly called the cops after he noticed $1.4 million missing from his bank account on Friday, days before he revealed he is battling pneumonia.

According to TMZ, detectives arrived at Lee’s Los Angeles home to investigate the possible theft. Lee spoke with the detectives, who specialize in elder financial abuse, for two hours.

This isn’t the first time he has reported money missing from his account. In December, the Marvel legend filed a police report after $350,000 disappeared from his bank account, reports TMZ.

The next month, Lee claimed someone stole $850,000 from him in order to buy a condo.

On Wednesday, Lee revealed he is battling pneumonia, explaining that he’s had to cancel several appearances due to his health.

Stan Lee Albert L. Ortega/Getty

“I have a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting,” he said in the video on TMZ. “But it seems to be getting better.”

In the video, a soft-spoken Lee sits on a couch as he addresses the camera.

“I want you all to know I’m thinking of you, of course I always think of the fans, and I hope you’re all doing well, and I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm, I miss all your notes, all your photos and emails,” he said. “I want you to know that I still love you all.”

Lee said he was optimistic that the next time he addresses his fans he’ll be better.

“Maybe I’ll have some of this pneumonia knocked down, and we can have some real fun over the internet. Until then, excelsior,” he concluded.