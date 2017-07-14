Spider-Man Gets Romantic: 3 Times the Web-Slinger's Hookups Have Swung Off-Screen

The duo remained so tight-lipped about the relationship that even the film's director, Sam Raimi, said he didn't realize his two stars were romantically involved until after their breakup -- which they also did quietly.

"I actually had some worries about [their breakup]," Raimi, who directed the pair in all three of the original Spider-Man films, told The Sydney Morning-Herald in 2007 after Spider-Man 3 was released.

"They apparently began dating with each other, I think, in the middle of the first movie ... although I didn't know it at the time," he added. "But definitely they eventually broke up before the second movie. I was concerned they wouldn't get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying."