Han Solo Gets the Shot He's Been Looking for in New Trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

A new look at the upcoming Star Wars spin-off, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is sure to have fans eagerly speculating about their favorite Rebel Alliance pilot’s beginnings.

Solo premiered a new trailer during American Idol on Sunday night.

“You’re after something,” Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra says to Solo, played by Hail, Caesar! actor Alden Ehrenreich, in the clip. “Is it revenge? Money? Or something else?”

Solo then pitches his case to Woody Harrelson‘s Tobias Beckett, hoping to secure a job.

“I’m a driver, and I’m a flyer,” he says. “I waited a long time for a shot like this.”

Fans also get quick glimpses of new characters played by Paul Bettany and Thandie Newton. Donald Glover, who plays franchise favorite Lando Calrissian, also makes an appearance, assuring Solo that “everything you’ve heard about me is true.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm Ltd.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The new clip also provides more insight into Solo’s trusted sidekick Chewbacca, who reveals himself to be 190-years-old.

“You look great,” a stunned Solo responds.

RELATED VIDEO: Lucasfilm Releases Plot Synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm previously released a more detailed plot synopsis for the film, which shed a little more light on the story. Solo takes place several years before Han had his fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi in that Tatooine cantina.

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy,” the studio described the new chapter in the beloved franchise. “Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.