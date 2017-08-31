Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Cuddle Up on the Set of Their New Movie

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are sharing the big screen for the first time together, appearing in the upcoming movie Stano. And from the looks of their time on set, the couple seem to be having an affection time between scenes.

On Instagram Wednesday, both Vergara, 45, and Manganiello, 40, shared some sweet shots from behind the scenes, including shots of themselves snuggling between takes.

Vergara’s post showed the two sitting together on the steps of their trailer, with the Modern Family star leaning into her husband’s arms while wearing a colorful rose robe and pink fluffy slippers. Manganiello, meanwhile, rocked black sneakers, shorts, and a short-sleeve white shirt — smiling for the camera while holding a coffee cup in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

In Manganiello’s post, Vergara’s head rests on his lap with her eyes closed.

Both captioned their posts “#setlife,” Vergara adding a series of heart emojis to her caption.

Stano, which is filming in New York City, follows Manganiello’s as a man who returns to the Bronx after 17 years in prison — attempting to make amends for a violent mistake he made as a kid that robbed him of the love of his life (Vergara) and his professional baseball career.

It’s a busy time especially for Vergara, who is flying back and froth from the Stano set and California, where she is filming the upcoming ninth season of Modern Family.

Vergara and Manganiello married in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015, nearly a year after their engagement and a year and a half after they started dating.

In July, Manganiello celebrated Vergara’s milestone birthday with a big party — honoring her special day later in a sweet Instagram post of his wife smiling on a beach in a white robe.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida,” he wrote, which translates to “Happy Birthday my love! You are my life.”