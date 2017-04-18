Meet Sofia Vergara's Flamenco Dancer from The Emoji Movie: 'People Are Always Saying I Look Like Her!

Sofia Vergara is breathing life into everyone’s favorite party-girl emoji, voicing the Flamenco Dancer in the upcoming The Emoji Movie.

Her character, debuted exclusively on PEOPLE, is a take on the familiar dancing woman in the red dress from your keyboard, updated with Vergara’s animated likeness. The Vergara version of the emoji sports a black dress and a clenches a red rose between her teeth.

“I play the Flamenco Dancer,” Vergara tells PEOPLE of her character, who is the life of the party in the movie. “And she is always doing the Flamenco. She does it in the morning when she gets up, she does it when she’s eating, she probably does it when she’s sleeping. It makes things like driving or putting on her makeup very difficult.”

Also starring T.J. Miller, James Corden and Anna Faris, The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone.

“I thought it was a great adventure and who doesn’t like an emoji?” Vergara says of taking the role. “I thought it was going to be a perfect role for me because people are always saying that I look like her!”

In the film, Vergara and her emoji friends live in the city of Textopolis. All the emojis in town have only one facial expression, except for Gene (voiced by Miller), who was born without a filter and boasts multiple expressions. Determined to fit in with his uni-emotional peers, Gene and his friends embark on an epic adventure through the apps on the smartphone in search of the code that will fix Gene.

Directed by Tony Leondis, the animated adventure also stars Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Jennifer Coolidge and Patrick Stewart.

The Emoji Movie hits theater July 28.