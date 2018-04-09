So Fetch! Tina Fey Takes a Surprise Bow on Opening Night of Mean Girls Musical on Broadway

Tina Fey can definitely sit with us.

The original Mean Girls writer, 47, made a surprise on stage appearance when the movie’s musical adaptation opened on Broadway on Sunday night. During curtain call, Fey joined the cast for the bow alongside her husband, Jeff Richmond.

Fey came back as writer for the musical, which she modernized for the stage with topical jabs to pad out the high school story that first hit screens in 2004. The comedian also enlisted her trusty husband to write the music for the show.

RELATED: Pink Shirts and Burn Books! Everything You Need to Know About the Mean Girls Broadway Musical

Tina Fey Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Tina Fey

Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey (center) Walter McBride/WireImage

Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey (center)

The musical follows new student Cady Heron (Erika Henningsen) as she moves from the safety of being home-schooled by her parents in Kenya to the true wild animal kingdom of Chicago’s fictional North Shore High School, where a trio of ferocious frenemies known as “The Plastics” rule the halls.

RELATED VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Amy Poehler & Tina Fey’s EW Cover Shoot

Cady also links up with punk art-nerd Janis Sarkisian and her “too gay to function” BFF Damian Hubbard (the scene-sealing Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson, respectively) to take down the pink-clad predators from the inside out, just like in the movie.

Mean Girls is on Broadway now.