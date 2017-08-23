Skylar Astin Spills the Secret to His Pitch Perfect Marriage with Anna Camp: 'We're Totally Homebodies'

Life has become a bit of a whirlwind for Skylar Astin and Anna Camp, the two recently-married stars behind the smash hit Pitch Perfect series.

Catching up with PEOPLE after his hilarious JetBlue Non-Eclipse Non-Viewing Party event, Astin opened up about what it’s like to be busy actors in Hollywood when you’re really, really in love.

“I did a bit of work in Bulgaria and I shoot a series in Albuquerque and my wife shot a movie in Atlanta, so we’ve kinda been going all over the place,” he explains.

All that traveling means the couple has to get creative when it comes to making their marriage work. Astin says they’re “big Facetime fans” and that they visit each other on location as often as possible. “When I was in Albuquerque, I came back every weekend.”

He adds, “We’re always keeping the relationship fun and fresh and lovely. We’re always courting each other and keeping it going. It’s pretty effortless. We have the best time together.”

When they do have a second alone with each other, they prefer to keep things low key.

“We’re total homebodies,” he says. “Lately we’ve been watching kinda classic movies like Vivian Lee. We re-watched Gone with the Wind. Actually, it was my first time seeing that in its totality. It was beautiful. Streetcar Named Desire. We’ve just been kinda eating a lot of food and watching a lot of movies. It’s been really nice. With our dog! That’s where we want to always be.”

While Astin is not set to return for the third installment, he will certainly be cheering on his wife when Pitch Perfect 3 premieres this December.

You can watch Astin's livestream for JetBlue