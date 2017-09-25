Skylar Astin Celebrates Turning 30 with Wife Anna Camp: ‘You Make Life Better and Sweeter Every Year’

Skylar Astin had an aca-perfect 30th birthday with his wife Anna Camp by his side.

The newlyweds — who celebrate one year of marriage next month — headed to Omar’s in New York City for a private party with his family on Saturday night.

Taking over The Garden Room (where Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna have all hosted dinners), the group dined on a lavish birthday menu including hamachi, burrata cheese, grilled octopus, tuna tartare and Tuscan kale salad.

“They were in a great mood celebrating Skylar’s birthday and toasted with wine pairings chosen by Chef Carl Alioto,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Camp, 34, also celebrated her husband’s milestone on Instagram with a sweet caption accompanying a cute photo of them.

Happy Birthday to my sweet heart @skylarastin You make life better and sweeter every year. I'm so lucky to celebrate with you. Kisses and kisses all day and forever 💋💋💋💋 A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The couple capped off Astin’s birthday with some bowling.

Birthday Bowling w/ Bae last night at @bowlmorlanes 🎳 🎂 …… #bowlmorlanes @therealannacamp A post shared by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

“This has been the fastest year of my life,” Camp told PEOPLE in August about married life. “We fall in love with each other more and more every day we’ve been together. And I know it sounds, like, gross, everyone’s probably gonna throw up about that, but it’s actually really true!”