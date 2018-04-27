It’s Really Happening! Alexis Bledel Says Third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Is in the Works

Lena, Bridget, Carmen and Tibby are getting back into their favorite, old pair of jeans.

After years of rumors, it seems the possibility of a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie is inching closer to becoming a reality.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Alexis Bledel teased a followup to the 2005 and 2008 films.

Asked by Fallon about keeping up with her castmates — America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn — Bledel said, “We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody’s work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together. It would be so great.”

Bledel, 36, said that reuniting onscreen with the ladies “would be the best thing.”

The movies — based on the novel series of the same name — follow the adventures of four best friends who share a pair of magical jeans that fits each of them.

Lively also addressed the potential of a third film on Thursday, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think it could really happen.”

“I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made,” Lively added to the outlet, noting her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ movie Deadpool.

Back in 2016, Lively told Jess Cagle, editorial director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, there was “a strong chance there might be a third [movie].”

Lively added during the Jess Cagle Interview, “The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”