The Sisterhood Is Alive and Well! How the Cast Has Stayed Close All These Years

SISTERLY SUPPORT

All of the girls turned up at the New York City premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut, Paint It Black, in May 2017. And their support wasn't just limited to cheering on their friend when the credits rolled. “Even tonight, [Blake] explained to me how to steam this shirt over text,” Tamblyn told PEOPLE. “This shirt was all wrinkled and I was like, ‘I’m screwed! I don’t know what I’m going to do with this shirt.’ And she was like, ‘Put it in the bathroom for 20 minutes and turn the shower on. Are you good with your jewelry? What shoes are you going to wear?’ ”