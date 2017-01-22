Sisterhood of the Traveling Protesters! Amber Tamblyn Reunites with Blake Lively and America Ferrera

Sisterhood of the Traveling Protesters!

Amber Tamblyn had a busy day on Saturday, attending both the women’s march in Washington, D.C. and its sister march in New York City.

While there were thousands of people surrounding her at both events, the expectant mom and 33-year-old actress was able to find her way to two in particular: her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively and America Ferrera!

Wearing a light gray “women are powerful and dangerous” sweatshirt and Planned Parenthood knit cap, Tamblyn posed for selfies with her BFFs — Ferrara first in Washington and then Lively in the Big Apple.

“Sister for life. For real. Forever,” she captioned the first shot with Ferrara. “Sister #2” she wrote on the second.

Sister for life. For real. Forever. #womensmarch A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

It’s unclear where Alexis Bledel was, but she was likely there in spirit. The four have remained close friends since starring in the 2005 film and its 2008 sequel, often spending time together — and even FaceTiming one another on New Year’s Eve.

They also may be uniting again on the big screen. In a June sit-down with Jess Cagle, editorial director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, Lively addressed the possibility of a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie.

“There’s a strong chance there might be a third,” Lively, who, like her costars, was just 16 when she filmed the the first movie. “You deal with different things [at this age]. So we wouldn’t be making a movie for 16-year-olds again. We’d be making a movie trusting that our audience grew up with us, and I think that would be really interesting to explore.”

“The four of us are still best friends,” she added. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”

“But it would have to be something that really made sense,” she said. “If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy.”

Ferrera has also discussed the possibility of a third film, telling PEOPLE in 2015, “It’s actually very much in the works. There’s a fifth book, and what’s wonderful about it is, and the series to begin with, is that it’s really raw and honest about friendship and how hard it can be and how it changes as you grow up.”

“We love each other, and we love this series, and we are so proud of the work that we did together that it would be wonderful to come back at do another one,” she added.

Until then, Ferrara has a lot on her plate. The Ugly Betty alum and Superstore star took on a leadership role in Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington — kicking the festivities off with an impassioned speech explaining why she and thousands of others were banding together to stand against President Donald Trump.

“It’s been a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country,” she said. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.”

“But the president is not America,” she continued. “His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.”