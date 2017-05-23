Roger Moore, the beloved actor best known for playing James Bond in the ’70s and ’80s, died in Switzerland on Tuesday. He was 89.

The star’s children broke the news in a statement uploaded to Twitter, noting that Moore passed away after a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

“We are all devastated,” Moore’s family tweeted alongside the statement.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified with words alone,” his three children — Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian — wrote in the statement.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

A private funeral for the star will be held in Monaco “in accordance with our father’s wishes,” the family added.

The legendary actor got his first big television break on Ivanhoe, playing the title character in the loose adaptation of the romantic novel where he wore a heavy armor for the part and did his own stunts. Moore then transitioned to subsequent stints on The Alaskans and Maverick before landing his breakout role – The Saint. Moore played Simon Templar in the Lew Grade adaptation of the novels by Leslie Charteris. He achieved international success with the series, earning him name-recognition in America and setting him up to play Bond thanks to the suave and witty nature of the character. Four years later, the actor appeared in his first James Bond movie. Making his first appearance in 1973’s Live and Let Die, the actor finally stepped into 007’s stylish shoes after years of unavailability – and only after it was clear Sean Connery was stepping down as the famous character. Although he originally had to lose weight for the role and cut his hair, Moore came to embody the suave spy in six subsequent Bond films: 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun, 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, 1979’s Moonraker, 1981’s For Your Eyes Only, 1983’s Octopussy and 1985’s A View to a Kill. Moore holds the record for the longest stint as the MI6 spy, playing the role from 1973 till he stepped down in 1985. He was also the oldest at 58 years old when he stepped down. The British actor briefly stepped away from acting after his Bond stint and returned at a much slower pace, appearing in films like 1996’s The Quest and 2002’s The Boat Trip where his comedic performance as a gay man was praised. He last appeared in 2011’s A Princess for Christmas as Edward, the Duke of Castlebury.

The beloved actor’s death comes nearly a year after Moore lost his stepdaughter Christina Knudsen to cancer. She was 47.

Moore announced the news on Twitter at the time, writing that the family was “heartbroken” after her death.

“We were all with her, surrounding her with love, at the end,” he added.