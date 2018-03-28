Why Sigourney Weaver Is Excited About the Future of the World

Before signing on to narrate a new docuseries about life on earth in the year 2050, Sigourney Weaver’s idea of our not-so-distant future was a bit bleak.

“As a person living in the modern world, experiencing the big storms and watching the droughts and all the other dramatic events, from weather to food shortages to water shortages — it made looking into the future unpleasant, frankly,” the Alien actress, 68, tells PEOPLE.

But after sampling some footage from CuriosityStream’s Dream the Future, a new docuseries that explores what the world might look like three decades from now, Weaver says she suddenly felt not just optimistic about the future, but excited.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is so exciting. So many wondrous things are going on even now that will come to fruition by 2050 and we need to let people know right away,'” she explains. “There are so many entrepreneurs and inventors actively working on a better world that will be secure for everyone.”

The ten-episode first season of Dream the Future “calls on 100 visionary experts from all over the globe who are creating real solutions to our biggest challenges with innovations destined to revolutionize our lives for the better,” according to CuriosityStream.

Sigourney Weaver narrates Dream the Future. CuriosityStream

Among her favorite innovations detailed in the series were plans to replace our modern barges and oil tankers with giant ships designed to operate solely on wind power, and sustainable office buildings in which employees will be able to grow their own produce.

More than just technological advancements, Weaver says she was impressed with the collaborative spirit shared by many young engineers and scientists. “There was so much aloha in the way they were going about it, actively sharing the technology and exporting it in an effort to address the great inequities around the world.”

For Weaver, thinking about the promises of the future reminded her of both her parents and 27-year-old daughter Charlotte Simpson. “My parents died about 10 years ago. They were in their 90s, and they used to irritate me to no end by saying, ‘We’ve had the best of it,'” she says.

“Now, when I look at this I go, ‘Well guys, you missed out because you won’t be here in 2050,'” she adds with a laugh.

Artist's rendering of city life in 2050. CuriosityStream

While Weaver says she’s not sure if she’ll be alive by then either, she’s hopeful her daughter will experience the amazing changes outlined in the series. “It makes me happy as a parent and as an earthling that so many talented, generous people are working actively to lift up the rest of the world so we can all live in dignity and security,” she explains.

“I think this is going to blow people’s minds in terms of showing them what the possibilities are for the planet that we’re on. We really can create a world that will be sustainable and a place where we can all thrive. It won’t be like these terrible science-fiction movies that I’ve actually tried not to do,” she says with a laugh.

“Like I’m doing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, and you just know if they show earth, it’s going to be a huge pesthole,” she jokes. “So I’m delighted to be a tiny part of bringing some hope to people and I think this does that. We’re capable of having a much bigger world view than we realize, and that’s really exciting.”

The ten-episode first season of the documentary series is available now on CuriosityStream’s streaming and on-demand platform.