Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Recovering After Breaking Her Arm While Snowboarding

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is on the mend after suffering a broken arm in an accident last month.

The 11-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt “broke her arm while snowboarding” over the holidays on a family vacation, but “is fine,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Mom was very grateful to the team who helped her,” the insider adds.

On Sunday, Shiloh was reportedly seen with her arm in a sling while accompanied by her younger brother, Knox, 9, according to Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED: The Sweetest Photos of Angelina Jolie & Her Kids on the Red Carpet, from L.A. and Toronto to Telluride

George Pimentel/WireImage

The same day, Jolie walked the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards where her film, First They Killed My Father, was nominated for a Golden Globe award in the category of best foreign language film.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jolie, 42, wore a black gown with a sheer neckline and was accompanied by her second-oldest child, son Pax, 14.

The teenager matched his mom in a black velvet tuxedo complete with a “Time’s Up” pin.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Attends U.N. Event With 4 Of Her Children

In December, Pax and his siblings Knox, Shiloh and Zahara, 13 on Monday, accompanied Jolie to the 2017 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, where she was honored as the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the year.

And although Vivienne, 9, and Maddox, 16, were missing from the group, a source told PEOPLE at the time, “Vivienne had an upset tummy and big brother Maddox stayed with her.