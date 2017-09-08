People

Shiloh Child Star Blake Heron Found Dead After Recently Completing Rehab: Report

Legacy Releasing/Courtesy Everett Collection

Blake Heron, who played Marty Preston in 1996’s Shiloh, has died at the age of 35, according to TMZ.

The former actor’s girlfriend found him dead at his Los Angeles area home on Friday morning, law enforcement tells the website. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, after paramedics failed to revive him.

Erik Tanner/Getty

TMZ reports that Heron had been sick over the last few days, but had also previously battled heroin addiction and had recently completed rehab.

However, the website notes that EMTs found no illegal drugs on the scene, only prescription flu medication. Sources tell the outlet that there was no evidence he had consumed alcohol.

In addition to his role in Shiloh, Heron had small parts in films like We Were Soldiers and 11:13. He also recently appeared in a documentary called A Thousand Junkies, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.