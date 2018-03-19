Shia LaBeouf Will Play His Own Father in Movie About His Life

Shia LaBeouf is stepping into his father’s shoes for his next movie.

The actor will play his own dad in Honey Boy, an upcoming movie loosely based on his life. Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges will star as a young LaBeouf in the film.

The movie will reportedly follow a former child star attempting to mend his relationship with his alcohol-abusing father, according to Variety.

The announcement comes just days after the actor broke his silence following a 2017 arrest.

In the April issue of Esquire, the 31-year-old actor gave his first-sit down interview since the “mortifying” arrest — during which he went on a racist and expletive-laced tirade at police officers.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” he remarked, calling it a mixture of “white privilege and desperation and disaster. I f—ed up.”

He continued: “My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic. They’re a struggling motherf—er showing his ass in front of the world.”

Although he knows it will be hard to redeem himself in the public eye, the actor is trying to “take ownership of my s—” and “learn from my mistakes.”

“I’ve got to look at my failures in the face for a while. I need to take ownership of my s— and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I’m trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes,’ he told Esquire. “The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot.”

LeBeouf last appeared as tennis legend John McEnroe in Borg vs. McEnroe while Hedges had supporting roles in three recent Oscar-nominated movies: 2016’s Manchester by the Sea and 2017’s Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.