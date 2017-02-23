Shia LaBeouf Shuts Down Trump Art Project After Reports of Gunshots

Shia LaBeouf‘s livestream protest project, “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US”, has once again been shut down — but this time, by the actor himself.

The actor announced on Thursday that the livestream had been taken down after gunshots were reported the area. He tweeted that the “safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount. — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 23, 2017

It is unclear when, and if, the livestream will resume.

The project moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after The Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, where the installation had been set up by the actor’s art collective, LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner, released a statement calling the project an “ongoing public safety hazard.”

After relaunching the project at the El Rey Theater, the artists slammed their former venue for canceling the project

“On February 10, 2017, The Museum of the Moving Image abandoned HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US. Their evident lack of commitment to the project is damning,” the artists said in a joint statement on LaBeouf’s website. “From the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalization of division.”

Launched on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20, the performance-art project encouraged people to repeat the phrase “He will not divide us” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the museum. Participants were encouraged to repeat the phrase as many times and for as long as they want. The project was originally set to continue streaming for the next four years.