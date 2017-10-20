Shia LaBeouf Pleads Guilty to Charge Stemming from Georgia Arrest

Shia LaBeouf made headlines in July for getting arrested in Savannah, Georgia, where he was shooting upcoming movie The Peanut Butter Falcon. And Thursday, the actor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of obstruction, the Associated Press reports. As a result, he will be on probation for the next year.

LaBeouf is no stranger to run-ins with the law: Just about seven months prior to the Georgia incident, he was arrested in New York at the site of his #HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS art exhibit, a collaboration with creative partners Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, when he allegedly assaulted an attendee who said “Hitler did nothing wrong.” The charges have since been dropped.

In Georgia, LaBeouf was booked for public drunkenness — a charge that was later dropped — and disorderly conduct, which he pleaded no contest to, along with obstruction. Video of the incident eventually made its way online, showing the Fury star spewing obscenities at the police officers and resisting arrest. He then apologized for his behavior on his Twitter, where he called the arrest “a new low.”

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he said. “I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.” According to the Associated Press, LaBeouf must attend anger management counseling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation as part of his plea deal.

