Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Allegedly Attacking 25-Year-Old During Anti-Trump Protest

WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New York early Thursday during a protest against President Donald Trump after he allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man – and video of the entire incident was posted online.

The 30-year-old actor was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. near his art installation outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

“He pulled another man’s scarf, causing a scratch to that man’s face,” a police spokesman says. “Also pushed that man … causing him to fall to the ground.”

The man refused medical attention and is “OK,” according to the NYPD.

LaBeouf is charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation, police say. He was released from custody a short time later and is expected to appear in court on April 7.

Shia LaBeouf just got arrested on livestream after an allegedly attacking Neo-Nazis #FreeShia. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/uQ81TyyZQM — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017

In video footage – captured by LaBeouf’s own livestream camera – he can be seen being led away by a police officer as his supporters continually chant, “He will not divide us!”

Another video posted to the Twitter feed for LaBeouf’s art project shows the moment that a man – purportedly the alleged victim – poses with the Transformers star and then says “Hitler did nothing wrong.” LaBeouf reacts by shoving him away.

“Hey, why did you attack me?” the man asks.

In video from LaBeouf’s livestream, a supporter tells the camera, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.”

Did Shia LaBeouf Just Marry Girlfriend Mia Goth in a Vegas Wedding Presided by Elvis?

Jaden Smith, who has made an appearance at the protest, tweeted his support for LaBeouf, writing simply, “#FreeShia.”

Following his release, LaBeouf returned to his art installation in Queens, where he was welcomed by two participants in the livestream.

LaBeouf has been livestreaming from the same location outside the Museum of the Moving Image since Friday, and police have been camped nearby since Monday.