Shia LaBeouf Apologizes for His Racial and Expletive-Laced Arrest Video: ‘It Is a New Low'

Shia LaBeouf is apologizing after a series of videos showed the actor on a racial and expletive-laden tirade during a recent arrest.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

He went on to call the incident “a new low,” adding that he has been “struggling with addiction publicly for far too long” and that he is “actively taking steps toward securing” sobriety. He also asked for forgiveness for his mistakes.

The 31-year-old Transformers actor was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia early Saturday morning, and new videos show his foul-mouthed tantrum during booking.

Video footage from the police station security camera released by TMZ on Wednesday shows LaBeouf telling an officer, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro,” while getting his fingerprints taken. He then tells a black officer in the room that he is “especially” going to hell “because he’s a black man.”

“That doesn’t mean he’s going to hell,” a white officer responds, before LaBeouf answers, “That means a whole lot, bro.”

Later, the black officer asks, “How are we being racist?” LaBeouf then responds, “A black man arrested me for being white.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

In another video obtained by TMZ, this time from an officer’s body-camera, LaBeouf can be heard calling one officer a “dumb f—” and a “f—ing b—-.”

He can also complained about the tightness of his handcuffs, saying, “I’m a f—ing American. I pay my taxes. Get these s—s off my f—ing arm.”

At one point, LaBeouf told the officers he had served in the National Guard, a claim he made during another arrest in 2015.

The officers in the video appear unfazed by LaBeouf’s behavior.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, the arrest took place after LaBeouf allegedly became “disorderly” after he asked a bystander for a cigarette.

This isn’t the first brush with the law involving alcohol for the former Disney star, who is currently in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon. Previous arrests include a 2007 incident in which he refused to leave a Chicago Walgreens, and more recently, an alleged attack of a 25-year-old man during a Donald Trump protest in New York earlier this year.