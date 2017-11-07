Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt Aren't Your Garden Variety Gnomes in Sherlock Gnomes Trailer

The gang’s all here!

Six years after the cute, kitschy animated lawn decor danced into moviegoers’ hearts in Gnomeo & Juliet (2011), the charming original characters are back for a sequel — Sherlock Gnomes.

In this exclusive first look at the trailer for the film, “Gnomeo and Juliet are moving to a whole new garden,” according to the clip’s narrator. The new environment comes with a mud pool, in which “Mankini Gnome” happily jumps, sinks and accidentally lets slip a couple homemade “jacuzzi bubbles.” Everything is sunny and happily-ever-after-esque until… Gnomeo (James McAvoy) and Juliet (Emily Blunt) return home to find all their friends have been gnome-napped by a mysterious foe.

Enter, Sherlock Gnomes! The “sworn protector of garden gnomes,” voiced by Johnny Depp, swoops in and endeavors to help Gnomeo and Juliet find their lost friends, although from the looks of things Gnomeo gets himself wrapped up in the mystery mess and Juliet and Holmes have to follow the clues to save him as well.

Joining McAvoy, Blunt and Depp in the John Stevenson-directed (Kung Fu Panda) gnome-y fun are: Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Holmes’ trusty colleague Watson) and Mary J. Blige, with original music by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Watch the full trailer above for more from the new gnomes, including cute puns and riffs on pop cultural references, like “No ship, Sherlock.”

Sherlock Gnomes hits theaters in March 23, 2018.