Sharon Tate's Sister Supports Kate Bosworth Playing Her Sibling After Slamming Hilary Duff

Debra Tate is supporting Kate Bosworth’s take on her sister Sharon after slamming Hilary Duff for playing her — as well as Quentin Tarantino’s next movie, which centers around her grisly murder.

Debra confirmed to PEOPLE that she is acting as a producer on the movie Tate starring Bosworth as Sharon and directed by the actress’s husband Michael Polish.

She explained that she approves of the film because “it has nothing to do with Sharon’s death.”

Debra added, “They’re telling her story as a woman aside from the murders. Kate is going to capture Sharon’s heart, feeling and attitude.”

While “there is no one that’s ever going to look like Sharon,” Debra said Bosworth is “very Sharon-like — she’s kind-hearted, gentle and generous.”

The film does not yet have a premiere date. “It’s going to take its natural course,” Debra said.

Bosworth spoke to Deadline about making sure the movie honored Sharon’s life. “From the very beginning, it has always been our intention to honor Sharon’s life,” said Bosworth. “She was a beautiful and complex woman: A sister, a daughter, a wife, a lover. Human. Her life has for too long been overshadowed by the tragedy orchestrated by a raging psychopath. Now, more than ever, we feel it is important to focus on the woman – to reaffirm the voice of Sharon Tate – and to take away the megaphone from the maniac.”

Debra had previously called movies about Sharon’s death “classless” and “exploitative” as the 50th anniversary of the gruesome killings comes next year.

Sharon Tate in 1967 MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it – it’s just tasteless,” Debra previously told PEOPLE about the movie starring Duff. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

Debra, who owns the rights to her sister’s likeness, blasted the Duff film titled The Haunting of Sharon Tate for not contacting her beforehand.

As for Tarantino’s take on the tragic story, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Debra again said she was frustrated not to be contacted about the project.

“I think it’s terribly irresponsible [not to reach out], especially since I own Sharon’s licensing so that I can help protect the way she’s viewed through the public’s eyes,” she explained.

“These people are taking horrific situations and making them even more graphic than they were without any concern for the living victims of these crimes and I think that’s horrible and crass,” she added.

Tate, 26 at the time of her death, was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their first child — a boy — when she was stabbed repeatedly in her home.

Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were also stabbed at the home of the actress, whose blood was used to write on the walls.

Manson died in November at the age of 83. He was serving nine life sentences in California’s Corcoran State Prison at the time of his death.

“I said a prayer for his soul,” Debra said of the moment after she received a call from a prison official informing her of Manson’s death.