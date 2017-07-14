Sharon Stone 'Won't Be Pitted Against' Madonna Despite Singer's Slams in Unearthed '90s Letter

Sharon Stone is sticking by her friendship with Madonna, no matter what the singer might have written about her in the past.

The 59-year-old actress shared a smiling photo of herself and Madonna, 58, on Instagram Thursday — addressing the recent release of a private, two-page breakup letter handwritten by Madonna in the early ’90s in which the singer called Stone “horribly mediocre.”

The Basic Instinct star appeared unbothered by the content of the old letters, writing on Instagram, “Know that I am your friend.” She also wrote “it’s absurd” that Madonna’s private letters were published in the first place.

The breakup letter — addressed to her then-boyfriend, Melrose Place actor John Enos III — recently found its way to Gotta Have Rock & Roll‘s auction block, and shows Madonna venting about the state of her life and career.

“I’ve been in such a foul mood lately and I don’t mean to be mean and unkind. I’m just so uncomfortable in my own skin right now,” Madonna wrote to the actor. “You see my frenzy of activity is like an anti-depressant and up until now I’ve always felt like I was unstoppable and could do whatever I liked. I never thought twice.

“Now I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically made to be quiet and sit in a corner while other less-interesting and exciting people are keeping the benefits of the roads I’ve paid,” Madonna continued — appearing to reference some turmoil she was experiencing in the press. “Maybe this is what black people felt like when Elvis Presley got huge.”

She then mentions Stone and the late music icon Whitney Houston, complaining about comparisons she had received to the two women.

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone had the film career I’ll never have,” she confessed. “Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

Madonna also admits in the note that she wished she could start a family and enjoy her success.

“I always thought that after last year’s 365 days of blood sweat and tears, I could kick back and relax and have a baby and enjoy my success,” she said. “But I have lost in everyday and now I can’t stop fighting because I feel I’ve lost the fight and now I feel I have no career, no family, nothing permanent or tangible.”

That’s when Madonna delivered the blow to Enos: “My outlook on life is black black black — that’s why I’m not good for you or anyone else right now,” she wrote. “I have to regain my sense of power and my joy for living. Do you understand what I’m saying? My bitterness gathers like dust.”

She signed the note “Louise” — her middle name.

In her Instagram post, Stone also empathized with the singer, saying she could related to the sentiments.

“I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments … have felt as mediocre as you described,” Stone wrote. “We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become.”

Stone concluded: “I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys.”

Madonna’s letter, which was given to the auction house by her longtime personal friend and art consultant Darlene Lutz, will available for public viewing in New York City on Sunday and Monday as part of Bravo and the Museum of Broken Relationship’s “The EX-hibition” installation. Bidding begins on Wednesday.