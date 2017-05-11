Sharon Stone Presented With Mother of the Year Award by Her Sons

Mother’s Day came early for Sharon Stone!

The actress’ three sons — Quinn Kelly, 10, Laird Vonne, 12, and Roan Joseph, 16 — presented her with the Mother of the Year Award on Wednesday at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (ABCs) Mother’s Day Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

“My mother deserves this award. I love you mom,” Laird said in his speech, and Quinn added, “She is loving, caring and a great person.”

Roan included that the best advice his mother has given him “is to treat others the way you would want to be treated and to put your best foot forward.”

Stone, 59, was clearly touched by the self-written speeches made by her sons — whom she adopted in 2000, 2005, and 2006 — and said, “I’m grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom.”

“Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels,” Stone shared in her acceptance speech. “We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for.”

She added: “We have a choice about what we teach our children — we have to stand tall and say yes to love.”

The annual star-studded event benefits breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute, and Stone encouraged women to get breast exams. Celebrity stylist Chaz Dean was also honored with the Humanitarian Award at the ceremony.

“Both our honorees are incredible role models and have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to health and wellness in the community,” said Gloria Gebbia, president of the ABCs. “Their mutual commitment to giving back through a host of worthwhile endeavors, symbolize the very best of what our Achievement Awards represent.”

Earlier this week, Stone’s family came together for Laird’s birthday festivities.

“Happy 12th birthday Laird #family #love,” Stone captioned a fun Twitter snap of herself and all three boys donning birthday hats and smiles.

Though Stone hasn’t spoken much about her boys, she has admitted in the past that she “always wanted a large family.”

Of handling single motherhood, she told PEOPLE shortly after adopting Laird, “I multitask … I have more love, help, friendship and kindness than at any other time in my life.”