Sharon Stone Laughs When Asked if She's Faced Sexual Harassment in Hollywood: 'I've Seen It All'

During an appearance on CBS Sunday, the Sharon Stone burst into laughter when asked if she’d ever experienced sexual harassment.

“You’re laughing, but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh or an ‘Are-you-kidding-me-of-course-I-was’ laugh?” Lee Cowen asked.

Without giving any specifics, the actress, 59, said she’s “seen it all” throughout her decades-long career.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago?” Stone responded. “Looking like I look, from nowhere Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all.”

On @CBSSunday, @sharonstone was asked if she's ever faced any sort of harassment/assault while she's been in the entertainment business. This was her reaction….. pic.twitter.com/WdCXVvgxfK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2018

Stone recently appeared at the 75th Annual Golden Globes where she wore all black in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

The actress, who was on the show promoting her new limited series Mosaic, said women are starting to change the industry.

“We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation. And women so often lose their own identify to the identity of the men that they’re with,” she said. “We’re starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered or powerful or valuable.”

Mosaic premieres on HBO Jan. 22.